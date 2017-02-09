This Is Ridiculous – I Can’t Be Spiritual

This Is Why I Teach Speed To Enlightenment

There is so much misinformation in the world.

I posted my video to the face book group – “Health Well-Being & Spirituality” (Melbourne and Country to Coast, Victoria)

Jemimah made the comment “This is ridiculous” …my reply is below

This is the video if you haven’t seen it…



Jemimah Rogers:

Aymen Fares:

Jemimah Rogers: B

Aymen Fares:

1. Money IS energy – the most misunderstood form of energy on the planet – hence so much poverty.



2. I have never in my life claimed that money is spiritual – certainly not in this video. It’s just a form of energy neither good nor bad.



3. Success is progressing and being successful at whatever you choose to do. I doesn’t have to be linked to money – but it can be. Often when you are good at something you receive more energy … money.

4. Wealth – the way I teach it is about being wealthy in terms of health, relationships, freedom or time, and many more things EVEN money – it’s up to you.

5. When you reflect back on your life you have the choice to be happy with whatever you choose – all people are different and can be happy and fulfilled doing what they choose.

6. You are correct – You wouldn’t think that reflecting on hoarding millions of dollars at the end of your life is satisfying. HOWEVER think about this… who can do more good in the world. The poor person who donates his last $5 to the animal shelter or the rich person who runs a factory producing widgets and donates millions of dollars – perhaps opens a few new animal shelters – employees 50 people so they can feed their families – I can go on all day…

7. My teaching is NOT about chasing money. You are correct this will lead you off purpose.

8. I teach that if you look inside and find your authentic self – your core purpose – success will follow.

9. Money or energy always follows number 6.

10. When reading point 7, remember some industries create more money than others. When I was an average property developer I could generate more money than the best school teachers in the country – it’s not right or wrong – it’s just a result of what I provided and the value that society places on shelter over education of our children.

11. Your point in regard to …”People are only meant to earn as much as predestined in this life.” is tragic and one of the reasons that the world suffers poverty.

We have all been subjected to other people’s strong influences and incorrect teachings that keep you down in regard to money. This is done to control you.

12. You have the ability and the in built tools to change whatever it is that you want in your life – so you can achieve a perfect life and it’s reasonably easy.

13. In regard to point 9 when you say “it’s a bit rich” that alone shows that you are using the term “rich” in a negative way. In built beliefs about money keep people poor in terms of money.

14. Let me explain how a human being works…

Input in the form of energy (you watch a video) comes in.

You have a feeling in your body as a result of that (many people can’t access this feeling correctly)

The feeling creates thoughts. When you can’t process the thoughts there is an accumulation of energy which leads to emotion. When you react (put up a public comment “that’s ridiculous”) this is the outpouring of that emotion.

15. Emotion blinds you – you might watch a video and only see what your filter allows.

16. My teachings involve learning how to remove that emotion and be guided by feelings.

If we all get together and teach this – the world will not be a violent place anymore. Violence is the outpouring of emotion from thought that is unprocessed – energy builds and the outpouring of it is in the form of violence.

17. As a token of my sincerity – please accept a V.I.P. pass (no charge to you) to my event. You will learn a lot. Just PM me.

Jemimah Rogers: Appreciate the effort of your detailed reply. I spend my life dedicated to my spiritual development. Our values and beliefs do not match, so thank you kindly for the opportunity to attend your event, but I shall pass.

Aymen Fares: Thanks Jemimah Rogers but you don’t know my values or beliefs. All the best.

Jemimah Rogers: Aymen Fares actions speak very loudly.Aymen Fares:

Jemimah Rogers Are you implying that one of my “actions” is in some way wrong or proves your point? (if my actions are proving your point I missed it – it would be great if you explained this to me – I am always wanting to learn more.

Jemimah Rogers: Your responses show to me you need to work on ridding those negative emotions you yourself claim you don’t have as you live the perfect life. Practise what you preach. Goodbye

Aymen Fares: Jemimah Rogers No worries – You are correct – just by replying I am stirring the pot. (That’s not negative – I’m the most positive person I know) Unfortunately all debates stir the pot – it’s a side effect of opinion/free speech etc. I will leave the V.I.P. free invite open to you should you change your mind. – Take a risk and perhaps open your world to something new. You will learn a lot about removing anger (and other emotions) “real spirituality” that you can use to make the world a better place.

Jemimah Rogers: Aymen Fares I’ll stick the courses I attend elsewhere thanks



What Is The Event?

1/2 Day Training – Speed To Enlightenment – The Power Of Your Personal Call To Wealth

