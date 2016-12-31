Your January 2017 Horoscope

Here are your monthly horoscopes. I am proud to present them with some good news. An important note! If you read your horoscope according to your time of birth and Rising Sign / Ascendant, it will more fit to your circumstances than your Sun Sign. Because real, genuine and original zodiac sign of a native or entity is determined according to time of birth and Rising Sign / Ascendant. Check out what is in store for you during the month of December 2016.

Aries

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on your career and profession. You might be assigned new responsibilities in your career and profession. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Pay attention to Voluntary and welfare activities. Such activities will erase and burn your soul karma fairly quickly, so more positivity could come in your life. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards home and family affairs. This is a very good time improve your relationship with your parents. You might be interested in spending quality time at home. During 3rd decan of January, matters of group & social activities, social circle, hopes and wishes are highlighted. Your social circle might expand. You are interested in developing new social connections. Last days of January will open up new doors regarding social and collective activities.

Taurus

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on advanced learning, distance education, religion, philosophy and higher education. You might be interested in learning about other religions and philosophies. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Pay attention to group and social activities. Such activities might provide you new opportunities to fulfill your hopes and wishes. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards local and national travel, improvement in communication abilities and siblings. This is a very good time to improve your relationship with your siblings. Gain is possible through media and publishing. During 3rd decan of January, your career and professional affairs are highlighted. Your professional image in the industry will shine. You might be offered some sort of leadership role regarding your career and profession. Last days of January will open up new doors in your career and professional sector.

Gemini

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on joint finances, commission, insurance, will, legacy, tax and personal transformation. This is a very good time to settle your debt and tax issues. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Career and professional matters are highlighted. Career and professional affairs might provide you new opportunities to enhance your professional standing in your industry. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards earned income, possession and personal values. This is a very good time to launch your new skills and professional talents. Gain is possible through media and publishing. During 3rd decan of January, your interest in other religious philosophies, distance learning, advanced learning and higher education will increase. You might decide to study new religions and philosophies. Last days of January will open up new doors to expand your mental horizons.

Cancer

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on partnership and one-on-one relationships. If married, this is a very good time to improve your relationship with your marital partner. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Affairs of communication with foreign lands, advanced learning, religious philosophies and higher education will get smooth sailing. These affairs might provide you plenty of opportunities to expand your mental horizons. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards personal self-image, personality and appearance. Your personality will shine. This is a very good time to upgrade your wardrobe and appearance. Gain is possible through media and publishing. During 3rd decan of January, your interest in the matters of joint finance, tax, insurance, commission, will, legacies and personal transformation will increase. This is a very good time to settle tax and debt issues. Last days of January will provide you new opportunities to regenerate your self-image.

Leo

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on health, work, routine life, daily activities and work-skills. You might decide to adopt a healthier life-style. Interaction with colleagues will gain importance. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Issues of shared resources, joint finances, tax, commission, insurance and personal transformation will demand your attention. You might expect profit through commission. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards karma-removal, self-undoing, charity, welfare and voluntary activities. Reviewing, rechecking, reforming and reorganising your thought pattern will serve positive results. This is a very good time to gracefully play your assigned role. During 3rd decan of January, matters of partnership, marriage and one-on-one interactions will catch your attention. This is a very good time solidify your business and marital partnerships. Last days of January will provide you new opportunities to form new partnerships.

Virgo

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on children, creative talents, self expressions and leisure activities. This is a very good time to commercially market your creative talents. If married, issues of children will demand your attention. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Issues of partnership, marriage and one-on-one interactions will be on the agenda. If you are single, you might decide to marry. You might gain through productive partnerships. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards group activities, social circle and collective goals in the community. Your hopes and wishes might be fulfilled. You may be offered a social role in your community. During 3rd decan of January, matters of health, work and interaction with colleagues, routine life and daily activities will be on your agenda. You might decide to learn new work skills. You may adopt new strategies to improve your work efficiency. Last days of January will provide you new opportunities concerning employment, health and work.

Libra

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on home, family and domestic life. You may decide to renovate your home. Home construction and domestic repairing might take place. Relationship with parents will gain importance. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Issues of work, health, work skills, routine life and daily activities are high on the agenda. New employment opportunities might be available. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards career and professional affairs. Your public image will shine during this period. Your professional expertise in your industry will play an important to increase your income. During 3rd decan of January, creative abilities, children and leisure activities will gain importance. If you have children, they will demand your attention. Your creative talents might find a commercial outlet. You might decide to give time to leisure activities. Last days of January might bring positive news regarding your creative potential.

Scorpio

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on relationship with siblings, communication and local & national travel. You will be interested in improving your communication abilities. Local & national travel is on the cards. You will be given plenty of opportunities to improve your relationship with your siblings. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Issues of children, creative abilities and leisure activities are highlighted. Your creative abilities might find a commercial outlet. You have the opportunities to successfully market your talents. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards foreign lands, higher education, advanced learning, religious ideologies and different philosophies of life, so you could correct them. Foreign travel in connection with higher education might be a distinct possibility. During 3rd decan of January, home, family life and relationship with your parents will gain importance; and will be high in your priorities. Financial opportunities might be available through your parents. Domestic repairing, purchase of vehicle or home and home construction is on the cards. Last days of January might provide you the opportunities to commence new domestic projects.

Sagittarius

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on personal values, financial affairs, monetary health, earned income and possessions. New financial opportunities might come in your way to increase your earned income – and to stabilise monetary situation. You may decide to launch independent financial projects. The values of your personal possessions – like your personal values, educational qualification, educational degrees, experience, professional expertise and earned talents will increase. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. You would like to spend quality time at home with your family. Relationship with parents will improve. Your positive frame of mind will produce positive results; and it will also bring positivity in the lives of those around you. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards joint finances, commission, personal transformation and self-regeneration. Increase in income is possible through commission and joint ventures. During 3rd decan of January, affairs of communication, relationship with siblings and communication at local & national level will gain importance. Relationship with siblings will improve. You might adopt creative strategies to improve your communication abilities. Last days of January might bring positive news regarding your communication talents.

Capricorn

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on your personality, self image and appearance. Your personality will shine. Your confidence will be high. You will make every effort to bring positive changes not only in your life, but also in the lives of the people around you. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Matters concerning communication, relationship with siblings, communication abilities and local & national travel are highlighted. You may adopt creative strategies to improve your communication abilities. Relationship with siblings will improve. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards partnerships, joint ventures and marital life. You will make necessary corrections to improve quality of your life. New partnerships might open up new horizons for you. During 3rd decan of January, issues of your personal values, possessions, financial health, earned income and monetary health are highlighted. You might decide to overhaul your financial life. You might be upgraded to the best version of yourself. Last days of January will provide you plenty of opportunities improve your financial health. Your efforts to improve your earned income and possessions are highlighted.

Aquarius

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on self-undoing, welfare for all, voluntary activities, charitable causes and dissolving & burning your karma. Religious pilgrimages are on the cards. Serving humanity will be high on your agenda. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Personal values, financial affairs, earned income and possessions will demand your attention. You might decide to launch an independent financial project. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards health, work, routine life, daily activities, employment and work skill. Relationship with colleagues will gain importance. New employment opportunities might be available during this period. During 3rd decan of January, matters of self, self image, personality and appearance are highlighted. You will have opportunities to become better version of yourself. Your personality will shine. Your positive frame of mind not only will bring positivity in your life, but also in the lives of those around you. Last days of January will provide you plenty of opportunities to improve your personality, self image and appearance.

Pisces

You will start this brand new year with emphasis on group activities, social circle and collective goals. You might have a busy time in your community. Your social circle might expand. You might make new and interesting acquaintances. Your hopes and wishes might be fulfilled. Be patient during 1st decan of January; and sign contracts and agreements after reading all the details. Make your traveling schedule flexible. Your personality and self image will gain importance. You may decide to upgrade your looks and appearance. Your personality will shine. Your positive frame of mind will bring positivity not only in your life, but also in the lives of those around you. During 2nd decan of January, your attention will turn towards the matters of creativity, children and leisure activities. Your creative talents might find a commercial outlet. Relationship with children will improve. You might like to spend quality time in leisure activities. During 3rd decan of January, matters concerning self-undoing, payment of karmic dues, welfare for humanity and voluntary activities will gain importance. This is a very good time for you to resolve old lingering karmic debts and issues. Last days of January will bring new opportunities regarding voluntary & welfare activities and pilgrimages.