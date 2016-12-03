Spiritual Philosophy behind Thanksgiving Celebrations

Thanksgiving – The Spiritual Philosophy – The Celebrations

The points I have raised here describe why Thanksgiving in the United States of America is celebrated on Thursday and also on 4th Thursday of November every year.

Origin and Historical Roots of Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated as national holiday celebrated in Canada, in the United States of America, in some Caribbean Islands and in Liberia. Thanksgiving Day was basically celebrated as a way of giving thanks to mark the blessings of the harvest. It was also celebrated to acknowledge the blessings of the preceding year. Such kind of festival holidays occur in Japan and Germany. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the 4th Thursday of November in the United States of America. In Canada, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the 2nd Monday of October. Although, there are historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, Thanksgiving Day has long been celebrated as a secular holiday as well.

Spiritual Philosophy Of Thursday

Here is the answer behind the spiritual philosophy of Thursday and also of 4th Thursday of every November:

The day of Thursday is associated with Allah, Supreme God, Greek God Zeus, Norse God Thor, Roman God Jupiter etc. – depends on which deity one worships. In astrology, the zodiac sign of Sagittarius is associated with Allah, Supreme God, Greek God Zeus, Norse God Thor, Roman God Jupiter etc. Means, Thursday is associated with the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter.

According to planetary interpretation in astrology, Jupiter is giver of gifts, luck, prosperity, happiness, every good thing in life, good life, spiritual powers, time-lord, time-maker, time-keeper, clock-maker, law-maker, giver of law, parliament and legislation etc. The zodiac sign of Sagittarius is the sign of true prophets, visionaries, future-creators. Even all the Israeli prophets are born under the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Cain [Qaabeel], Seth [Hazrat Shes Aleh-es-Salaam], Enoch [Hazrat Idrees Aleh-es-Salaam], Abraham [Hazrat Ibraheem Aleh-es-Salaam], Jacob [Hazrat Ya’aqoob Aleh-es-Salaam], Joseph [Hazrat Yusuf Aleh-es-Salaam], Moses [Hazrat Moosa Aleh-es-Salaam], King David [Hazrat Dawood Aleh-es-Salaam], King Solomon [Hazrat Sulemaan Aleh-es-Salaam] are all Sagittarius; as a time-lord, time-maker, time-keeper, clock-maker, law-maker and law-giver, these Sagittarius prophets have given laws / Shari’ah / Shariat to their respective nations.

This is the reason why Thanksgiving in the United States of America is celebrated on Thursday and also on 4th Thursday of November. 4th Thursday of November, because the period of Sagittarius starts from 22nd November of every year; when Sun starts sojourning through the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. If we calculate, we will find that every 4th Thursday of November in every year always comes on or after 22nd November.

As the day of Thursday is associated with the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, Planet Jupiter, Allah, Supreme God, Greek God Zeus, Norse God Thor, Roman God Jupiter, prophets and Israeli prophets; and the period of Sagittarius on or after 22nd November of every year is also associated with Sagittarius, Allah, Supreme God, Greek God Zeus, Norse God Thor, Roman God Jupiter, prophets and Israeli prophets – Thanksgiving is always celebrated during the period of the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, Planet Jupiter, Allah, Supreme God, Greek God Zeus, Norse God Thor, Roman God Jupiter, prophets and Israeli prophets on or after 22nd November in the month of November every year.

This is the reason why 4th Thursday of November is chosen in every year, when Sun exists in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius on the day of the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, Planet Jupiter, Allah, Supreme God, Greek God Zeus, Norse God Thor, Roman God Jupiter, prophets and Israeli prophets – that is Thursday.

Even Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him] frequently used to repeat or say every thing 3 times. Number 3 is also associated with Supreme God, Jupiter, Zeus, Thor, Allah, Sagittarius and Thursday. Prophet Muhammad used to intensify his sayings through the blessings of Supreme God, Jupiter, Zeus, Thor, Allah, Sagittarius and Thursday by saying every thing 3 times.

In Arabic, the word of Allah “اللہ” also gives the impression of trident – the power of number 3.