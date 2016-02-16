Happiness & Sadness

Today’s show is about happiness and sadness. What is happiness and how do you find it? Do you look to the outside world or do you look internally. I believe happiness comes from the way you view the world and it’s a choice you make. Happiness is the opposite to sadness. One without the other doesn’t exist. It’s because of our saddest moments that we can appreciate the happiness that’s possible. Depression is the extreme of sadness and can create havoc in the lives of those that experience it, but there is hope. Join the conversation, listen to our show on Happiness and Sadness and find the answer to the mysteries of life.

Listen to Aymen & Gaynor two experienced Life Coaches on their weekly radio show "Inspired By Aymen & Gaynor"

