Episode 6 of Inspired By Aymen & Gaynor – Being attached to stuff. This episode is about “stuff” – no it’s more than that. It’s about emotional attachments to things, people and past situations. We are all emotional beings and I believe that many people have emotional attachments to many things, people and situations. Listen to Aymen & Gaynor discuss this interesting topic and learn the two different ways to completely remove unwanted emotional attachments that drain you of energy.

Listen to Aymen & Gaynor two experienced Life Coaches on their weekly radio show “Inspired By Aymen & Gaynor” Giving is a great thing to do but what is your intent behind giving? Are you giving more than you receive? Are you allowing your boundaries to be crossed. Find out how to get back into balance and receive graciously as well as give.

