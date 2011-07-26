The Aura and Death
When persons are nearing death, their auras change dramatically. As a mystic and healer with many years experience, I have probably had more opportunities than most to observe the auras of people with terminal illnesses, in the weeks, days, hours and minutes prior to their death.
The first auric symptoms of approaching death through illness are difficult to diagnose for what they actually are. The etheric aura just starts fading away, very gradually, as the dying person grows weaker, until it is almost undetectable. This also happens, though, during the natural course of many non-fatal illnesses. Please keep this in mind before you start telling people they are about to die.
For what its worth, with these poor tools I have of words, I will try and share what I have seen with some terminally ill people during the time leading up to their deaths. This provides a good general example as the timing of the end result, death, is usually fairly predictable.
Aura and Death – Colors
The colours of the main aura begin to fade and change slowly during the few months prior to death. This continues until there is only a faint tint of colour left in it; giving it a washed-out look. The etheric aura (the thin band of pale-blue or creamy aura next to the skin) also fades rapidly during this time. It shrinks a little more each day and pales until it is almost undetectable. The natural bioenergetic recharging process slows as the energy body prepares itself for its approaching demise, and the transition of its essential animating spirit into another dimension of existence.
A couple of days before death, depending on the nature of the disease of course, the etheric aura undergoes a dramatic change and begins expanding. The primary and secondary and tertiary energy centers, of the energy body, seem to open wide at this point and start pumping vast amounts of refined spiritual energy into the energy body; flooding the aura.
This causes the aura to have a peculiar bright ethereal glow, but unfortunately one that can usually only be seen with clairvoyance (mind’s eye vision ability, i.e., the ability to see visions) and not with normal auric sight alone. This change can also be felt by a sensitive if they have experienced it before and know what to sense for.
The energies accompanying this ethereal glow usually have the effect of temporarily uplifting dying persons. It can also cause clairvoyance in varying degrees. While this variability seems affected by innate ability, they will often begin seeing into the next world, to see and hear spirits. This can be very confusing for them. Often they will hide the fact they can see and hear people they know are long dead; not wanting to appear crazy and upset their loved ones.
This ethereal expansion continues until it surpasses the original size of the main aura. The colour is a beautiful, very, very pale sky-blue, shot through with millions of white and silver sparks. It also develops a peculiar cool-tingly, fizzy feeling to it. A lot of energy can be sensed in this; but not the normal vitality type of energy.
Note: This does NOT mean that any person seen with a pale-blue aura, with or without sparks, is about to die; even if you happen to see this in your own aura during self-observation. There are several circumstances that can cause similar-looking temporary changes. For example, the human aura tends to expand and turn pale-blue in full sunlight; or be changed by the blue-sky above and behind the subject being observed. And keep in mind that background colours can also change auric colours. Spiritual upliftment, including mystical experience, can also have a similar temporarily effect. The colour of the aura during the death process is quite different from any normal pale-blue aura. It is also quite difficult to see this type of aura with a normal level of auric sight alone.
The surrounding atmosphere generated by the expanding ethereal aura often makes people feel uncomfortable. I think this may be because it can be difficult to relate on a personal level to what is happening, i.e., the death process; especially on a spiritual energy level. The heaviness in the atmosphere around a dying person can also cause some perplexing emotions to manifest within those exposed to it. People can become emotionally drained if exposed to this for even a short length of time.
In situations like this, understandably, there is also often a lot of fear and sadness permeating the atmosphere. But sensed at a higher level of perception there is also a profound emanation of love coming through dying persons; even though they may not feel this themselves. This atmosphere intensifies as the moment of death nears.
As a mystic, being in the presence of a dying person is truly humbling. The source power can be incredibly strong at times. You are, basically, standing in the shadow of a greater light being cast through a briefly opened doorway, flowing from a higher level of reality; from one of the spirit worlds or heavens. Unfortunately, for all intents and purposes this is an unseen light to mortal eyes.
A sensitive can feel the presence of the source in this light. It is a tangible, almost touchable energy that permeates the mystical heart center. This can make it swell and thrum with a gentle and powerful rhythm unlike any other; with a kind of spiritual energy resonance.
During the few moments before death, the ethereal-cum-mystical aura surges dramatically, flooding the room for a moment with a profound cool stillness. At this moment, it can feel like time itself has stopped. This is when the unseen light is at its strongest and the doorway into the spirit world is at its widest. Phenomena will sometimes be seen at this time, often visible to the naked eye. I have my suspicions that a dying person’s Kundalini raises to its highest level at this time.
The time distortion comes from the rooms exposure to an abstract spiritual reality of a higher dimensional existence than the normal physical dimension we live in. The higher the dimensional level, the less the passing of time is apparent. On the highest level, time ceases and there is only The Eternal Now. Time stands utterly still.
At the moment of death the released spirit of the deceased person will fly swiftly out of his or her body, sometimes helped by loved ones that are waiting. The spirit’s old physical body is now biologically deceased. The unseen ethereal aura then contracts rapidly, imploding and fading away to nothing in a matter of a few seconds.
This whole process is like an etheric-cum-auric bioenergetic explosion, followed by an implosion that sucks all the available energy in the room away with it; often including heat energy.
At the moment of death, as a doorway cracks open into a higher reality and the spirit is drawn through it, all free energy can be drawn into it, including the emotional energy being vented by mourners. This can create an unnaturally cold feeling around any newly deceased person.
After death, the atmosphere in the room carries a shocked kind of feeling — that’s the only way to really describe it. This is caused by the terrific forces that were work during the death process. You can feel this hanging in the atmosphere wherever there has been a recent death; especially if you are a sensitive. Depending on the nature of the death in question, this atmosphere generally fades away over a few days. But in an area where there has been a violent or massive loss of life, this shocked feeling can persist for months or even years.
The discarded physical body is now left with only a very weak ethereal glow around it; swiftly fading to nothing. This is barely detectable even with the strongest level of auric sight. This is residual etheric matter and not living aura. This fades away very quickly and nothing more will be seen of the living aura around the corpse. You will see only a pale outline, such as you can see around any inanimate object.
The living aura dies with the departure of its essential animating spirit. I have seen a lot of strange and wonderful things around people when they have died, but never have I seen a living aura around a human corpse.
The human aura is not to be mistaken as just a mere reflection of what goes on within the living body. It is an integral part of the bioenergetic system binding the essential animating spirit in physical matter, i.e., in its physical body. It is not insubstantial like a rainbow or a projected image. It is only ever present in a living being. It has depth and texture, it has warm and cool areas, and parts of it tingle and pulse — to the hands of a sensitive that is. There is a unique look and feel to any human aura. It is a living thing that can be keenly felt by the hands of sensitives and healers, as well as seen and sensed in other ways.
The human energy system and its aura, and all the wonderfully complex life processes going on within and around it, enable the essential animating spirit to manifest through it into the physical dimension. The spirit animates the physical body through this wonderful bioenergetic process. When it is a spirits time to leave its physical body, this all closes down. It is no longer needed when the spirit goes home again, back to its natural timeless state.
The living aura is still very mysterious, for all the little we know about it. And its existence cannot simply be explained away. It may not fit in with our present level of scientific understanding, but that does not mean it does not exist or is any less real. Aura is strictly a living thing.
Really enjoyed this reading. Very indepth. Thank you. I am a sensitive and having just experienced an encounter with a person who was walking and talking yesturday and gone today. I could not see his aura, however could feel it and it was just as you described. A strange sense, a different kind of energy that really messed with my emotions. I have only known this person for apprx 3 weeks, however this “feeling” caused me to go out of my way to stay clear of him. I did not understand it. Usually I am a very caring and friendly person but this feeling caused me to become confused and distant even from those I am comfortable with. It took alot of energy from me to be anywhere near this person. It just felt as though he were sucking the very life from me. It has been greatly upsetting.
I am glad to have stumbled across your article. My mother passed away, at home, two months ago, Much of what you wrote about regarding a dying person’s aura I experienced. Especially about the distortion of time and then how quickly the “glow” disappears. There was a very odd, sudden and unnatural “grayness” for awhile after my mom died. I do not know a thing about aura’s or sensitives. I just know what I experienced and it was truly a rare and wonderful experience. A very profound and real experience.
After reading your article, it helped. My husband passed away on Christmas morning 2011 at 12:05 am right after I had just given him pain medication for metastatic cancer. He was sitting on the sofa, he looked up at me and said “I see purple and yellow, I love you, and I am going”. I asked him where he was going and noticed that his eyes closed and his head dropped. I had no idea he had just passed away, the doctors had told us he has a couple months, I was in shock, I lifted him to the floor and did CPR but he was gone. He passed away at home, with me and watching the movie “Die Hard” with Bruce Willis. I was so happy to be with him at that moment and to hear his last words, it was beautiful. I saw a glow but at the time thought it was from the TV, I had no idea about arua’s until I was telling the chaplin for Hospice about how he passed and she said was telling me how wonderful it was to experience and for him to tell me what he was seeing in his final moments. It was a truly wonderful experience and I think of it often and know that he is with me. He was my husband, my best friend and my lover and my soul mate, we were married 25 wonderful years. I miss him.
I can’t think of a better way anyone could of tried to put this entire experience into words. It was just what i had been looking for. Im 26, and have a very rare form of chronic-acute pancreatitis which is caused by birth defects. My entire life i have seen, felt and even had some rare pleasures of conversations with spirits. As well as having visions, my mentor as of the last 3-4months has been having a hard time being around me at all. I knew it had to do with me and something that he had felt or seen. Only as of a couple days ago did he feel it was the appropriate time to tell me what he had seen, he said in all his years (and he’s 65) he has only seen someones aura turn a distinct shade of gray and within a years time
My mother passed away of cancer on November 25th of this year her passing was Alful and painful. An experience I’ll never forget.
I was sitting in her living room with the hospital bed in front of me trying to rest, as it had been a long four days. When I noticed a blue color all around my mums face and shoulders.I was curious. So I went to her trying to figure out where it was coming from it seemed to be coming from right out of her. I felt goosebumps all over me and a tingling sencesation that I will never forget.I touched my mums face and neck talking to her all the time and a feeling of total peace washed over me.
I knew my mum was dying and at that moment of watching the blue and what I call sparkles of whites and cream colors it was going to be very soon as I watched it felt like time stood still, her breathing suddenly changed and her nurse and myself knew we woke the rest of the family called my two sisters to come. We all sang I am sailing by rod Stewart,and all five of her children and husband placed our hands on Mums body so she knew we were with her when the last breath left her body.
I know she was there with us a true mother to the end. I don’t know what I saw or witnessed,but it was beautiful. And when I told my family about it they were intrigued. My sister found your website and told me that I had probley witnessed mums sprit leaving her body could this be what I saw I don’t know. But it has brought me some peace. It has only been 3 weeks since my mum died but I can’t get what I saw out of my mind I want to know more about what I witnessed. I will keep reading up and learning more.
I have been experiencing something similar about my husband for at least a year. He’s sick with a very aggressive multiple myeoloma stage III, is a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow. He received a stem cell transplant but now a year later was back in hospital because cancer is now 99% and transplant didn’t work. I have seen this aura that people talk about especially the 2 times he was the sickest and few days before his hospital admission. Oncologist is giving him more chemo and trying different drugs to see how he responds. Until I found this website, thought I was going crazy after having seen these visions of white bright light mostly right behind his head.
My father was a wonderful, truly good man and we were very close. Right after he passed, the family went in to see his body in the hospital. I saw a peaceful, warm golden color surrounding his body. This gave me a comforting feeling at this difficult time. No one else in the family saw this light around him…..only me.
When leaving the hospital, I felt a sudden cool, quick breeze going past me. My first thought was “I love you too, Dad”. I truly felt he was letting me know that all was well.
Is it common to see an “aura” around a deceased person? It was really beautiful and I felt blessed to see him in that warm light.
Thank you.
My son witnessed the traumatic death of his 23 year old little brother. As they were crossing their street, on foot, Bradley was struck in a hit and run accident. When Austin knelt down at his brothers lifeless, badly injured body, he felt a sensation pass through his own body and immediately knew his brother’s spirit had left this realm. He said it felt like a swift breeze pass through him.
See auras around people, animals, plants, things, pretty much all the time for many decades. Recently one of my dogs passed and instead of seeing a lovely aura, instead I saw a sparkly light emanating about 6-12″ from the body. I asked the veterinarian to check and the heart and breathing had stopped, but there was a lot of light, but not the same light as an aura which seems so much more ‘solid’. Was that a portal to the next dimension that was shining?
I really enjoyed the reading and I must thank the author for giving such a great thing.
I saw the aura of a co-worker who died 2 hours later that morning. I had no idea what I’d seen, or if I really saw it. So I said nothing to anyone. A week later, another co-worker suddenly exclaimed “I saw his aura!” that day. I shared my experience, we saw the exact same thing. A white layer outlining his entire being, then gray, then a vast blackness encompassed him. What this all means, or why only we two saw it- I can’t explain. I’ve no reason to lie about this.
Minutes before my husband passed I saw a beautiful pink aura around my husband head and shoulders. I got the feeling his mother was there to take him and he was at peace. I know he is at peace, he suffered for 5 years with head and neck cancer.
I don’t know much about auras, I have been with my fathers as he passed from pancreatic cancer. We prayed that whom ever would like to be with him at his passing would be at his bedside. Two days before he passed, he came out of his sedated time. Looked at his sister Mary and said what do I do now, have to wait two more days. Two days later while he was slowly passing, I was praying to God, and wondering if my dad would be ok. My dad opened his eyes, smiled at me, and took his last breathe. I saw a white light surrounding him, slowly disappear.